Oilers' Connor McDavid Enters Record Book Behind Wayne Gretsky
Edmonton Oilers' captain Connor McDavid is the undisputed top hockey player in the NHL and the world. The five-time NHL scoring leader and three-time NHL MVP is in his prime at 28 years old. While that elusive Stanley Cup championship remains the top goal for McDavid and his Oilers, there should be times when his excellence is celebrated.
A recent statistic revealed just how dominant the Oilers' captain has been in his playoff career. McDavid has been so dominant in the postseason, in fact, that he's put himself on a level not seen since The Great One was in his prime. Eric Friesen, host of the 99 Forever podcast, shared a list of the most playoff assists compiled before the age of 29.
Through 96 career postseason games so far, McDavid has recorded 106 assists. He's averaged 1.10 assists per game in his playoff career. That mark is second only to the greatest of all time, Wayne Gretzky. The Great One played in 131 playoff games before turning 29, and he posted 188 assists, suitable for a 1.43 assists per game average.
This production by McDavid is extraordinary. As Friesen's list shows, McDavid has surpassed the marks of the top players of his era. Pittsburgh Penguins captain and future Hall of Famer Sidney Crosby collected 88 assists before his 29th birthday. Tampa Bay Lightning superstar Nikita Kucherov, one of the best playmakers of this era, was the next closest active player. He posted 100 assists before turning 29.
What makes McDavid's production even more impressive is how much of it has come over the last four postseasons. During the Oilers' first few trips to the postseason with McDavid and company, he was not nearly as productive. Through the first 21 playoff games of his career, he recorded a measly 11 assists, but in the following 75 games, he's recorded a whopping 95 helpers. It's no surprise that the Oilers' postseason success has improved as McDavid's production has.
McDavid's 106 assists may be 82 short of Gretzky's, but the fact that he's the next closest is the most impressive part. The records that Gretzky accumulated feel untouchable, but the work of some modern-era players has chipped away at that notion. Alex Ovechkin finally broke the all-time goal-scoring record last season, a record many thought was unreachable. McDavid might not be able to surpass Gretzky's postseason assist record before he turns 29, but he's shown he is the next closest thing.
