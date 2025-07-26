Top NCAA Freshman Prospects To Watch This Season
This summer was the first time that junior hockey players in the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) could commit to colleges and universities to compete in the NCAA. The change came after years of concrete separation and the inability to go from the CHL to collegiate hockey. Now that the floodgates have opened, multiple top players are heading to the NCAA this season. These are the five most exciting players set to debut in the NCAA in 2025.
5. Jack Ivankovic - University of Michigan
The University of Michigan landed a top goaltending prospect in Jack Ivankovic for the upcoming season. The Nashville Predators selected him in the second round of this most recent draft and he could immediately compete for the starting position.
4. Malcolm Spence - University of Michigan
The New York Rangers were thrilled to land the talented and speedy Malcolm Spence, and now they will watch him develop at Michigan over the next few seasons. A gritty, two-way scorer, Spence has the tools and tenacity to become a strong second-line player at the NHL level. Playing in a program like Michigan's is a huge benefit to him, and his freshman season should start that development.
3. Cayden Lindstrom - Michigan State University
After recovering from a serious back injury, Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Cayden Lindstrom is looking to make a big statement with Michigan State University. The 2024 fourth-overall pick has excellent size (6'4", 215 lbs), skills and tenacity. He needs to regain his game speed and get back on pace to become an impactful NHL player. That starts with joining the Spartans, a team set to challenge for the Big Ten conference championship and a national title.
2. Porter Martone - Michigan State University
A recent top-10 pick at the 2025 NHL Draft, the Philadelphia Flyers' top prospect is also heading to Michigan State University. The historic program lands one of the top prospects in hockey in Porter Martone, who should fit in perfectly in the more physical and stronger style of NCAA hockey. Coming off a dominant year in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Brampton Steelheads, he should immediately slot into a top-six role with the Spartans as they try to advance further in the 2026 Frozen Four.
1. Gavin McKenna - Penn State University
The easiest decision to make on this list was placing the next NHL superstar in the top spot. Gavin McKenna is the consensus top prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft and the most significant hockey college commitment in the history of the NCAA. An explosive play driver with an elite offensive toolkit, he should be a top scorer in the collegiate ranks and a Hobey Baker finalist before jumping to the NHL.
