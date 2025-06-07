Oilers Forward Sets Record With Game-Tying Goal
Even at 40 years old, Edmonton Oilers forward Corey Perry's clutch gene is still as strong as ever.
In Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers, Perry, who's now in his 20th NHL season, scooped up a rebound and beat Sergei Bobrovsky to tie the game with 18 seconds remaining in regulation. In the process, he completely blew the roof off Rogers Place.
According to NHL Public Relations, Perry scored the latest game-tying goal in Stanley Cup Final history. The previous record holder was former Toronto Maple Leafs forward Tod Sloan, who scored with 32 seconds left in regulation in Game 5 of the 1951 Stanley Cup Final against the Montreal Canadiens. Perry's goal was nearly 15 whole seconds later.
Perry, who's played in five of the past six Stanley Cup Finals but has lost all four prior appearances, has been an absolute monster throughout the postseason. He currently ranks second on the team with eight goals, only two behind Rocket Richard Trophy winner Leon Draisaitl. He's also tied for the fifth most points on the team with 12.
Few NHL players even manage to keep playing at 40 years old, much less play at the level that Perry has throughout these playoffs.
“Determination. Finding a way to find the puck and, obviously, putting it in the net,” Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said, per NHL.com. “He’s got a skill for that and that’s definitely what we were thinking when we added him last year for the run in the playoffs.
“He only had one goal last year, but knowing in the playoffs it’s hard to score, you need guys around the net and finding ways, and he’s as good as anybody finding ways to score.”
The Panthers ultimately won the game 5-4 in double overtime on a breakaway goal by Brad Marchand, tying the series at 1-1. Still, Perry's confidence remains unshaken.
“We lost with 0.4 seconds left a couple of series ago. Those are tough,” Perry said. “You go home and you can think about it, but tomorrow you get some rest, get on the plane and get ready for Game 3.
“They’re a good team and they are going to push us to the max, and we’re going to push them to the max. It’s frustrating right now, but we’re in the Final for a reason.”
