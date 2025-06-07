OHL Standout Goalie Earns Maple Leafs' Camp Invite
Following a dominant and successful 2024-25 season with the OHL's London Knights, 21-year-old goaltender Austin Elliott was rewarded with a free-agent invite to attend Toronto Maple Leafs training camp in September.
Elliott's strong play during the OHL's regular season, playoffs, and the CHL's Memorial Cup made him receive an offer from the Maple Leafs shortly after he and his teammates celebrated over a win against the Medicine Hat Tigers when they became Canadian Hockey League champions for the third time in Knights history.
It was a game in which Elliott flashed the dominance he's had all year long in London. He stopped 31 of Medicine Hat's 32 shots, which resulted in him posting a .969 save percentage with a 1.00 goals-against average, numbers that surely back up what he's done all season long in London. For example, Elliott recorded the OHL's best goals-against average (2.10) and save percentage (.924) in the regular season.
He would then carry his rock-solid play into the OHL playoffs, where he posted a 16-1 record with a .906 save percentage and a 2.46 goals against average, per CHL.ca, to help the Knights capture back-to-back OHL Championships.
Elliott's strong play continued into the Memorial Cup, where he would continue to be lights-out, posting a tournament-best save percentage (.943) and goals against average (1.59). This would earn him the Hap Emms Memorial Trophy, awarded to the tournament's Most Outstanding Goaltender.
If you're a junior hockey fan, you probably know that things haven't always been easy for the Strathmore, Alberta, native. Just last fall, the Saskatoon Blades of the Western Hockey League (WHL) put the then-20-year-old on waivers after just three starts, where he was undefeated with a .897 save percentage and a 2.33 goals-against average, per EliteProspects.com.
Not a single team in the WHL took a chance on him until the Barrie Colts of the OHL claimed his rights and traded him to the Knights for a 14th-round pick in 2026 and a conditional fifth-round pick in 2027. This trade must have ate them up when they witnessed Elliott's dominance over the last few months, like everyone else in the junior hockey world.
And now, just months after being put on waivers, Elliott finds himself invited to a big-league training camp, where he'll have to maintain his consistency to turn heads and prove worthy to a mediocre Maple Leaf goaltender pipeline.
Last July, The Athletic's national NHL draft and prospects writer Scott Wheeler ranked the future of Toronto's netminding 23rd in the league. Elliott will have the opportunity to steal the reigns of Toronto's future in net from Artur Akhtyamov, Toronto's best goalie prospect, in the fall, and if he doesn't, he might remember the last time a team didn't give him a chance.
