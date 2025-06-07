Panthers' Brad Marchand Ties Stanley Cup Finals
The Florida Panthers fired rats at Brad Marchand Friday night in Edmonton.
Marchand scored two goals, including the game-winning goal in double overtime, as the defending Stanley Cup champions defeated the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 in double overtime to tie the Finals at 1-1.
The Panthers have a new playoff tradition: they shoot rats at Marchand after a victory. The rats emerge from the select Panthers fans and are shot at the team's veteran winger.
The series will now shift to Florida for Game 3 on Monday night.
Marchand scored a short-handed goal in the second period to give the Panthers a 4-3 lead. They would hold the lead until 19:42 of the third period when Oilers forward Corey Perry beat Sergei Bobrovsky to the glove side to tie the game at 4.
The game winner came on a breakaway 8:04 into the fifth period of hockey.
As he has been during the playoff run, Bobrovsky came up big when he had to. He made some unbelievable saves in the overtime periods to keep Florida in the game. The offense gave him enough goals to get the win in Game 2. He stopped 42 of the 46 shots he faced.
Sam Bennett scored his NHL record 13th goal of the postseason on the road, while defenseman Seth Jones scored against a wide-open net after pinpoint precision passing took Stuart Skinner out of his goal.
"We did a great job of refocusing tonight," Bennett said after the game on the TNT telecast. "There is something special in our locker room and a lot of experience. We all did a great job tonight."
Bennett was the subject of a goalie interference call in the first period which led to an Oilers goal on the power play. He was knocked into Skinner by an Oilers defenseman and Skinner went down. The penalty was not called until after Skinner complained and was tended to by the trainers.
With the win, Florida neutralizes the home-ice advantage Edmonton had coming into the series.
