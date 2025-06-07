KHL Coach Wants Canadiens to Loan Star Rookie
The Montreal Canadiens were first-round exits from the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but they should be a real threat to the NHL for years to come. One of the main reasons the Canadiens are going to be a team on the rise is top prospect Ivan Demidov, who made his NHL debut at the tail end of the 2024-25 season.
Demidov signed an NHL contract and made his way from Russia to join the Canadiens in time for their playoff run. While everyone within the Canadiens organization is ecstatic about Demidov’s future in North America, the KHL already wants him back.
Former Detroit Red Wings star Igor Larionov was recently named the newest head coach of SKA St. Petersburg and made a bold statement in his first press conference.
“I’d like to speak with the Montreal management — I know some of them quite well,” Larionov said. “My goal is to bring Demidov back to SKA on loan for one year and then let him return to Montreal in time for the NHL playoffs. That would be phenomenal.”
During his time in the KHL, Demidov played for SKA, and Larionov is hungry for a chance to coach one of the best young players in the entire sport of hockey.
“I understand that Demidov is a real gem for the Canadiens, but sometimes you need to take a step back to move three steps forward,” Larionov said. “I’d really love the chance to work with this kid. I don’t know if it will happen, but I will be asking for him to be loaned back for one year.”
According to sources with RG, neither Demidov nor the Canadiens will entertain Larionov’s request.
Demidov plans on spending the entire offseason in Montreal to develop his game in North America and to continue learning about his new surroundings and culture.
Demidov played two regular season games with the Canadiens, scoring a goal and an assist. In five playoff games against the Washington Capitals, he recorded a pair of assists.
