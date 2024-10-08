Oilers Enter Season As NHL's Oldest Team
The Edmonton Oilers came just a game shy of the Stanley Cup in 2024, crawling back from down 3-0 in the Final series against the Florida Panthers to force Game 7. Entering the 2024-25 season, the Oilers are among the top teams in the league, and many expect them to get right back into the Final, if not win the whole thing.
Despite the big expectations, the Oilers will have a big obstacle to hurdle: age. The Oilers are entering the 2024-25 season as the oldest team in the NHL, taking the crown from the Pittsburgh Penguins.
According to TSN’s Chris Johnston, the average age of the Oilers sits at 30.19, a far reach from the youngest team in the league, the Buffalo Sabres at 25.89.
Considering their core players are still under the age of 30, it’s a bit surprising that the Oilers start the year with this title. Connor McDavid is still 27, Leon Draisaitl turns 29 at the end of the month, and emerging defenseman Evan Bouchard turns 25 around the same time.
Starting goalie Stuart Skinner is 25 and 21-year-old Vasily Podkolzin will be key youngsters in the organization.
While there is plenty of young talent in the Oilers’ lineup, there are a few notable faces that are of above-average age.
Corey Perry at 39 is one of the oldest players in the league and still holds a prominent spot in the Oilers’ lineup. He’ll be sharing a line with 38-year-old Derek Ryan.
Adam Henrique and Mattias Ekholm were key trade acquisitions last year, but they’re both 34 and on the back end of their careers.
Evander Kane is starting the season on injured reserve, but he is 33 years old and rounds out the five oldest players on the roster.
Age played a big role in the Penguins missing the last two postseasons. Surely, it won’t be an issue for the Oilers in 2024-25, but it is something to keep an eye on when it comes to their depth’s performance late in the season.
