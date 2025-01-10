Oilers Superstar Becomes First to 30 Goals
The Edmonton Oilers dropped a disappointing contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins, ending a seven-game winning streak they had over their Eastern Conference counterpart. The 5-3 loss also ended a four-game winning streak for the Oilers and just their second regulation loss in the last 10 games.
While the Oilers couldn't defeat Sidney Crosby and the Penguins, their star center continued his dominance over the NHL this year. Leon Draisaitl recorded two goals in the loss and became the first player to reach 30 goals in the 2024-2025 campaign. The German-born phenom is up to 31 goals and 30 assists for 61 points.
Draisaitl has been one of the best and most consistent goal scorers in the NHL over the last seven seasons. He's scored 30 or more in each of the last seven campaigns, recorded 40 or more five times, and has three 50+ goal campaigns.
In his 11th season, he's unlocked a new pace for putting the puck in the net. If he's able to continue at this pace, averaging 0.75 goals per game, he could reach the 60-goal mark for the first time in his already impressive career.
What Draisaitl's never been able to do in his career though is capture the Maurice Rocket Richard Trophy as the NHL's leading goal scorer. He's captured an Art Ross, a Hart Trophy, and a Ted Lindsay Award, and been selected to five All-Star games, but the Rocket had eluded him despite scoring 376 goals in 759 NHL games. With his two goal outing against the Penguins he kept a six goal lead over Colorado Avalanche star Mikko Rantanen for the league lead.
While Draisaitl and Connor McDavid continue dominating the league and putting up points, the Oilers are setting up for another run at the Stanley Cup. Their dynamic duo will likely be around the top of the offensive leaderboards when the regular season concludes, and it won't be a surprise if Draisaitl claims a new trophy at the end of the year.
