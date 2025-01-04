Oilers' Leon Draisaitl Approaching Personal Record
Edmonton Oilers' star center Leon Draisaitl was the hero once again in a win over the Anaheim Ducks. With just 1:32 remaining in the third period, a loose puck landed on the stick of the German-born forward and he sniped a laser of a shot past Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal.
The goal helped the Oilers earn their second straight win of the new year, but also extended Draisaitl's scoring streak to 13 games. He's now matched his career best, and with the team playing again just 24 hours later he has the chance to reach a new personal record by extending his scoring streak to 14 games.
Draisaitl has been absolutely dominant in his 11th NHL season. On the heels of signing his massive contract extension, he's made good on that deal immediately. He's been Edmonton's best player this year and has been the largest piece of this team's playoff pursuit. Over the course of this 13-game streak, he has an astounding 11 goals and 14 assists, bringing his season totals to 28 goals and 29 assists for 57 points in 38 games. His 28 tallies lead the NHL currently as well.
Draisaitl's 13-game streak is currently the longest one in the NHL this season. As impressive as his play and streak is, it doesn't take long to find longer streaks recorded recently. Look at last year's MVP, Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche. He recorded two separate 19-game scoring streaks last season. Draisaitl has a chance to catch that mark if he can continue playing like he is now.
Thanks to their superstar's dominance, the Oilers have been able to shake off a sluggish start to the 2024-2025 season. The team is 7-2-1 over their last 10 games, and it's elevated their record to 23-12-3 for 49 points. They are tied with the Los Angeles Kings for second place in the Pacific Division and trail the leaders, the Vegas Golden Knights, by six points.
