Oilers Lock Up Veteran Defender
The Edmonton Oilers announced that they have re-signed veteran Swedish defenseman Mattias Ekholm to a three-year, $4-million (AAV) contract that will bring him to UFA status at the end of the 2029-30 season.
Ekholm, a veteran of 884 games over 14 seasons in the NHL, suited up for 65 games in 2024-25, and displayed some solid depth offensively, along with his well-known shutdown style — using a great defensive stick and smart physical play and gap control — all of which endear him to the Oilers, who are hoping to stay competitive again this season.
The Oilers also signed another key component to their blueline, securing defenseman Jake Walman to a massive seven-year, $49-million contract. A statement of the fact that the Oilers wish to remain dynamic on offense, and hard to play against, along the boards and in transition.
Bob Stauffer, color commentator for the Oilers shared a few facts about Ekholm on his X Account.
"Mattias Ekholm has gone +83 in 165 regular season GP with the [Edmonton Oilers] and averaged 21:28 TOI. As per Natural Stat Trick, Ekholm and defence partner Evan Bouchard have the 2nd best 5v5 xGF% (60.26) in the NHL over the last 3 seasons (500+ mins). He told me yesterday he wanted to stay in Oil Country!"
Ekholm was drafted by the Nashville Predators in the 2009 Draft, 102 overall and is another product of the great defensive drafting of the team. With the likes of Shea Weber, Ryan Suter and Seth Jones, to name a few, who left the Music City and have been pillars elsewhere.
He isn't flashy, but he gets in the way of pucks and isn't afraid to mix it up in the corners and protect his superstar teammates. The deal might appear a little rich, but what he brings to the ice, and the Oilers betting on him getting healthy and solidifying a penalty killing unit, while maintaining his shutdown prowess, felt safe to Oilers GM Stan Bowman.
Set to commence their regular season on Wednesday, the Oilers would benefit from Ekholm's presence out there, especially against their Alberta rivals, the Calgary Flames.
Ekholm was entering the final year of a four-year, $25-million contract, which he signed back in October 2021, which would have made him an Unrestricted Free Agent at the end of the 2025-26 season.
Three more years beyond this one of Ekholm's bruising and smart two-way play should give Oil Country hope that they are rolling in the right direction.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!