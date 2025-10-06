Oilers Ink Top Defender to Massive Extension
Shortly after the Edmonton Oilers re-signed superstar captain Connor McDavid, the organization continues to insure the roster remains intact beyond this season. The team quickly struck another contract extension for a top defenseman on their roster.
The Oilers and defenseman Jake Walman have agreed to a massive contract extension that will kick in during the 2026-2027 season. The organization announced that Walman signed a seven-year contract to remain in Edmonton. The deal is worth a total of $49 million and carries an average annual value of $7 million.
Oilers Top Three Defenders Locked In
With this new deal, Walman will stay with the Oilers through the 2032-2033 season before he hits unrestricted free agency. The deal also makes Walman the team's third-highest paid defender on the team behind Evan Bouchard and Darnell Nurse.
Walman is entering his first full season with the team after they acquired him before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. He appeared in 15 regular season games and recorded one goal and seven assists for eight points.
He also was a key player during the Oilers' run to the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals. He played in 22 postseason games and averaged over 20 minutes of ice time while recording two goals and eight assists for 10 points.
Now, the former third round pick of the St. Louis Blues has a permanent home in the NHL after bouncing around quite a bit the past few years. After a 12-goal season with the Detroit Red Wings, he had a breakout first 50 games with the San Jose Sharks last season before Edmonton acquired him. He recorded six goals and 26 assists for 32 points before the trade, making him on the top point producers in the first half of the season. The Oilers are counting on that two-way production to continue over the duration of the contract.
One More Contract Extension Left?
With this deal done and the one for McDavid finalized, there’s just one key Oilers player in need of an extension. That would veteran defender Mattias Ekholm, who will play in the final year of his deal when their season begins. He currently carries an AAV of $6 million, but the 35-year-old is still playing excellent hockey in his elder years. The question will be whether or not they can convince him to take a lower salary than Walman, otherwise the entirety of the Oilers' top-four defense will make over $7 million per year, making them an extremely expensive blue line.
