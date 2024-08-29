Oilers Predicted to Hand Star Forward Massive Payday
Leon Draisaitl has been eligible for a contract extension for nearly two months, but as the 2024-25 season creeps closer, the Edmonton Oilers are yet to lock in one of their biggest stars. Draisaitl is one of the NHL’s best players and whenever a new deal gets signed, he’ll have a salary to match his skill.
According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, Draisaitl may become the highest paid player in the NHL when a new deal is signed.
"I think in the end the number is going to end up being probably one that starts with a 14,” Seravalli said on SN960 The FAN’s Big Show. “If the Oilers were thinking heading into this process that he's going to take a significant team-friendly discount, I think the early indications are that's not the case."
$14 million against the salary cap is anything but team-friendly. The NHL’s salary cap is expected to increase over the next few seasons, but that doesn’t make things easy on the Oilers.
If Draisaitl signs for the NHL’s highest salary, it won’t be long before his teammate, Connor McDavid gets an even bigger payday. McDavid is due for his own extension next offseason and can demand any dollar amount he pleases.
The Oilers could soon have the two highest NHL salaries on the same roster.
Heading into the 2024-25 season, Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews will be the highest-paid player in the NHL based on cap hit. Matthews is embarking on the first year of a four-year contract that earns him $13.25 million against the cap.
Many believe Draisaitl is worthy of becoming the highest-paid player in the NHL. He’s scored over 100 points in five of the last six seasons and was voted the league’s Most Valuable Player in 2020.
In 719 career games, Draisaitl has put up 347 goals and 503 assists for 850 points. The only player with more points than him in the past nine seasons is McDavid with 982.
The Oilers want to keep Draisaitl around and continue battling for the Stanley Cup, but it’s not going to be cheap.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!