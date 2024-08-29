Avalanche Superstar Named NHL's Top Defenseman
The Colorado Avalanche routinely have one of the best lineups in the NHL, and a lot of that is thanks to their elite defenseman, Cale Makar. It didn’t take long for Makar to be labeled as one of the best players in the league, and he was once again named the best defenseman by NHL Network.
Makar came out on top of NHL Network’s top 20 defensemen right now list, and for good reason. In his first five seasons in the NHL, Makar has either won or been a finalist for the Norris Trophy four times.
In 2023-24, Makar scored 21 goals and 69 assists for 90 points and finished third in Norris Trophy voting. It’s rare for a defenseman to produce that sort of offense, but Makar makes it look easy.
In 315 career games, Makar over a point per game with 336 (86G-250A). It’s that kind of production from the blue line that makes the Avalanche one of the most threatening teams in the league.
Makar has the third-highest points per game among defensemen in NHL history with 1.07, behind only Bobby Orr (1.39) and Paul Coffey (1.09).
At 25 years old, Makar is only going to get better with age and was the obvious choice to be voted as the best defenseman in the NHL. Makar was named the NHL's top defenseman on the same list by NHL Network ahead of the 2023-24 season.
The Avalanche were one of just two teams with multiple defensemen to finish the NHL Network’s top 20 list. Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews landed 10th on the list.
The Edmonton Oilers were the other team with a pair of blue liners in the top 20. Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm finished ninth and 16th respectively.
Reigning Norris Trophy winner Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks was voted by the NHL Network as the league’s second-best defenseman.
