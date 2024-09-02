Flyers Rookie Should Be Calder Trophy Favorite
The Philadelphia Flyers made one of the biggest moves of the offseason, and it cost them less than $1 million per season. The Flyers' top draft choice in 2023, Matvei Michkov, had the final two seasons of his contract in the KHL terminated. As a result, the team signed the 19-year-old winger to his entry-level contract on the first day of free agency.
No one, aside from the Flyers, believed Michkov would be playing in the NHL until his contract ended. The concern was the main reason he fell to number seven despite being the second best player of the 2023 NHL Draft. The Flyers weren't phased, and a year later they have one of the most exciting prospects in the world ready to make an impact.
The incoming class of NHL rookies is stacked with talent. Recently, NHL.com discussed their favorites to be crowned the league's top rookie. Between recent first overall pick Macklin Celebrini of the San Jose Sharks, his teammate Will Smith, and Anaheim Ducks' winger Cutter Gauthier, there are three legitimate candidates to bet on. But, Michkov should be considered the favorite amongst the group.
The biggest reason why Michkov is the frontrunner is quite simple: he has the most professional experience of the group. He may be a rookie in the NHL, but Michkov has spent the last two seasons playing in the top league of the KHL. Last year, he took his game to a whole new level with HK Sochi. Over 47 games, he scored 19 goals and added 22 assists.
Compared to Celebrini, Smith, or Gauthier, Michkov is the clearly more prepared player for the NHL. As incredible as the first three will be, they've spent the last season in the NCAA, playing against 18-22-year-old players. Enduring the rigors and physicality of much older players will be key in easing Michkov's transition to the NHL style. Combining that with his elite playmaking and goal-scoring abilities, and the Flyers' rookie feels like a slam dunk for the Calder Trophy in 2024-2025.
