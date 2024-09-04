Oilers Know Starting Point for Connor McDavid's Next Deal
The Edmonton Oilers have signed superstar forward Leon Draisaitl to an eight-year extension worth a whopping $14 million annually. The term is not a big shock, but $14 million is the highest average annual value ever signed in NHL history.
Starting in 2025-26, Draisaitl will be the highest-paid player based on salary cap hit in the league, and it’s for good reason. He’s routinely been one of the best players in the NHL and helped lead the Oilers make it all the way to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.
It's a deserving dollar amount for Draisaitl, but he likely won’t hold the title of highest-paid player for long. His own teammate, and arguably the best player in the world, Connor McDavid is due for an extension next offseason, which will likely feature a healthy pay raise.
Currently making $12.5 million against the cap, you could honestly say McDavid is already underpaid and deserves north of what Drasaitl just signed for.
McDavid is one of only two players to score more points than Draisaitl since 2015. Since entering the NHL, McDavid has scored 982 points (335G-647A) in 645 games. Draisaitl has put up 850 points (347G-503A) in 719 games.
Considering McDavid has that sort of skill, status, and potential to bring a Cup to Edmonton, his next contract will have to be bigger than Draisaitl’s.
Unless he’s willing to take a team-friendly discount, McDavid’s next annual salary should start at $15 million. There is no reason for McDaivd to make a dime less than he’s worth, so it’s safe to assume he’ll take Draisaitl’s mantle as the highest-paid player when an extension kicks in.
McDavid is entering the 2024-25 season as the third-highest-paid player at $12.5 million, behind only Nathan MacKinnon ($12.6M) and Auston Matthews ($13.25M). Before MacKinnon signed his massive deal with the Colorado Avalanche, McDavid was already the highest-paid player based on cap hit at $12.5 million.
The sky is the limit for McDavid on his next deal and something like $15 million might be a low-ball offer. If he keeps up his unbelievable scoring pace and helps bring the Cup back to Edmonton, the Oilers may have to fork over closer to $16 million, if not more.
