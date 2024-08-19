Oilers Trade Shuts Door on Dylan Holloway Return
The Edmonton Oilers have just days to decide whether they will match the offer sheets submitted to Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway by the St. Louis Blues. Needing just under $7 million to retain their services, it's a difficult and impactful decision for the Oilers to make.
As they make a decision, the Oilers seemingly made a move that determines the fate of Holloway. The Oilers acquired winger Vasily Podkolzin from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2025 fourth round draft pick. Podkolzin is a 23 year old forward who was a former top-10 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. He has two years remaining on his contract that pays him $1 million annually.
But Podkolzin has NHL experience at his young age. He's already played in 137 games with the Canucks over three seasons in North America, and he has 18 goals and 35 points. Most of his scoring came during his first season, when he recorded 14 goals as a rookie.
14 goals would be plenty of depth for the Oilers and falls in line with what they likely expected from Holloway over a full season with the big club. Podkolzin has struggled since his rookie year, only playing in 39 NHL games in 2022-2023 and just 19 NHL games last season. With the AHL affiliate, the Abbottsford Canucks, he scored 15 goals and 28 points in 44 games.
Edmonton provides a fresh start for Podkolzin, who had run out of rope in Vancouver. He is not a top-six winger in the NHL unfortunately, but he won't need to be that with the Oilers. They have plenty of top of the lineup talent, but what they are still searching for is a dependable bottom-six group. With this new opportunity, Podkolzin has a chance to revive his career and become an important depth player for the Oilers.
With the acquisition of Podkolzin, it's likely that the Oilers will not match the offer sheet for Holloway and accept the third round draft pick as compensation from the Blues. Holloway is a potential big loss for the Oilers, as he found chemistry on the power play and in a top-nine role this past season. Holloway now will move on to St. Louis, where he will see a full-time, top-nine role with the Blues.
