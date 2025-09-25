Future Unclear For Capitals' Star Defenseman
The Washington Capitals were one of the most surprising teams in 2024-25, sitting near the top of the league for most of the season. Entering 2025-26, the Capitals have new expectations to once again vie for a playoff spot, especially in what could be Alex Ovechkin’s final NHL season.
While the Capitals give a big push for Ovechkin in 2025-26, they also have other business to take care of. Star veteran defenseman John Carlson is entering the final year of his contract and a decision will have to be made regarding his future.
Carlson turns 36 in January and doesn’t have much career ahead of him, but he’s still a very useful blue liner. According to Pierre LeBrun in the Athletic, no contract talks have been breached by either party.
“He doesn’t want to leave after this season,” LeBrun writes. “But there also haven’t been any real contract talks yet.”
LeBrun goes on to note that Carlson will certainly look for the right deal for him, even if that means leaving Washington.
“He remains a very effective player and I don’t think this is a situation where he’s willing to just take absolutely anything in order to stay,” LeBrun said. “He’s looking for a fair deal.”
If Carlson can still perform at the top of his game throughout the 2025-26 season, and a different team is willing to make him a better contract offer, he won’t hesitate to leave.
In 79 games played last season, Carlson picked up five goals and 46 assists for 51 points. As a steady offensive producer from the blue line, Carlson has 156 goals and 569 assists for 725 points in his 1,088-game career.
Carlson has only played with the Capitals, originally being drafted by them 27th overall in 2008. Even after 16 NHL seasons, he is still their top defenseman.
The Capitals have previously stated how important Carlson is to the team, but they likely want something team-friendly if he sticks around. The wheels haven’t started to fall off of Carlson just yet and he’ll get another chance to prove his worth in 2025-26.
