Panthers’ Brad Marchand Celebrates Cup With Special Guests
After getting traded to the Florida Panthers ahead of the trade deadline, Brad Marchand became a crucial piece of their second straight Stanley Cup run. In 23 playoff games, Marchand scored 10 goals and 10 assists for 20 points as the Panthers successfully defended their Stanley Cup title.
Ever since defeating the Edmonton Oilers in six games, the Panthers haven’t stopped their celebrations. Marchand even had a few special guests has part of his recent celebration. Fellow Nova Scotia natives and Stanley Cup champions Nathan MacKinnon and Sidney Crosby joined Marchand on his celebration tour.
In a selfie posted to MacKinnon’s Instagram, he and Crosby are with Marchand and wearing red and white hats that read “BM63” a play on Marchand’s initials and jersey number.
It’s not easy to tell what else is happening in the photo or where the group is, but everyone is wearing plain white shirts and they are under some sort of tent.
Each of Marchand, MacKinnon and Crosby play on different teams and can be bitter enemies at times, but they are close friends off the ice.
Marchand won his first Cup with the Boston Bruins in 2011, making his championship run with the Panthers the second of his career. MacKinnon led the Colorado Avalanche to a Stanley Cup championship in 2022. Crosby has bragging rights in the group, leading the Pittsburgh Penguins to three Cups and a pair of Conn Smythe Trophies as the playoff MVP.
Marchand will also be sticking with the Panthers after signing a six-year contract extension worth $5.25 million annually. He and the Panthers will look to become the first team since New York Islanders in the early 1980s to win the Stanley Cup in three consecutive years.
