Sidney Crosby’s Agent Shuts Down Leaving Penguins Rumors
The 2025 NHL Draft has arrived and so too has speculation that Sidney Crosby would be open leaving the Pittsburgh Penguins. Multiple names in the hockey world jumped to Twitter prior to the start of the draft and alluded that conversations about a trade involving Crosby picked up in Penguins’ circles.
A former Penguins’ teammate of Crosby’s, Georges Laraque, tweeted that “there is a good chance Crosby plays somewhere else.” ESPN’s Kevin Weekes added fuel to the fire by just tweeting out a picture of the Denver skyline, possibly linking Crosby to the Colorado Avalcnhe and his good friend Nathan MacKinnon.
MacKinnon commented on the speculation saying “fake news,” that didn’t stop the rumor from spreading around the internet.
Rob Rossi of the Athletic reached out to Crosby’s agent, Pat Brisson, to clear air around some of the speculation. Brisson called the speculation “baseless rumors” via text message. That should put an end to any random speculation, but hockey fans still want to see Crosby in a new uniform.
Crosby has always stated his desire to play his entire career with the Penguins, and that hasn’t changed this deep into his career. Even if the Penguins are struggling to find success, Crosby has no plans of leaving Pittsburgh.
Ahead of the 2024-25 season, Crosby signed a two-year contract extension, showing his commitment to the Penguins through the 2026-27. Crosby will be 39 at the end of the deal, and could be ready to call it a career at that point.
Even at 37 years old, Crosby is still playing at a high level and isn’t showing many signs of slowing down. In 80 games played this past season, Crosby led the Penguins by notching 33 goals and 58 assists for 91 total points.
No matter how often or how loud Crosby trade speculation may get, the chances of him ever leaving the Penguins remain at zero.
