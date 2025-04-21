Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon Team Up Again for Hilarious Ad
Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby and Colorado Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon are at it again with a top-tier advert for Tim Horton’s. For the past few years, Tim Horton’s has taken advantage of the friendship shared between the Penguins and Avalanche stars for some must-see commercials.
This year was no different as Canada’s favorite coffee chain aired a new ad that sees Crosby and MacKinnon donning wigs and fake facial hair.
To help promote their new special edition hockey cards, the two stars put on bad disguises to try and seal their identity while purchasing the packs of cards. Tim Horton’s is offering a limited run of rookie cards featuring some of the game’s biggest stars.
“It’ll be just like when we were rookies,” MacKinnon says to Crosby to open the ad. “Trust me.”
The Tim Horton’s cashier saw clear through the awful wigs as MacKinnon was putting in his order.
“Sid, do you also want a few packs?” the worker asked.
No one is able to contain their laughter as Crosby respond’s “Yeah, for sure.”
Crosby and MacKinnon have been doing ads and promotions together with Tim Horton’s for about a decade. From taking questions from pee-wee hockey players, to street hockey with kids, and even working a shift in the drive-thru, Crosby and MacKinnon have made it a tradition to create a new Tim Horton’s ad every chance they get.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!