Panthers' Brad Marchand Continues Reign of Terror on Maple Leafs
Florida Panthers winger Brad Marchand was the hero of Game 3 against the Toronto Maple Leafs after he scored the game-winner in overtime. The goal was monumental for the defending champions, giving the Panthers their first series win. The momentum is now swinging back in the Panthers' favor as they prepare for a crucial Game 4.
With less than five minutes remaining in the overtime period, the Panthers and Maple Leafs were locked at 4-4. The Cats sustained pressure and were wearing Toronto down. Marchand had the puck on his stick, pushing from right to left. He released a shot with bodies in front and snuck it by Leafs goalie Joseph Woll, and the celebration began.
Marchand's goal was the biggest one of his brief tenure with the Panthers. It was also another game where the veteran winger terrorized the Maple Leafs. As a member of the Boston Bruins, he built his reputation as a pest playing against their rivals from Toronto. That pesky play has followed Marchand to Sunrise, Florida.
He hits another level when they meet in the playoffs. As NHL insider Elliotte Friedman pointed out, Marchand has established a torrid scoring pace when playing Toronto in the postseason. In 31 career playoff contests, he's netted 12 goals and added 21 assists for 33 total points.
Marchand was already one of the Panthers' top performers in the postseason, but he's hitting his stride and another level against the Maple Leafs. He's recorded at least a point in all three games of the second round, with two goals and two assists to start the second round. He's produced two goals and six assists for eight points in eight postseason contests. He's tied for the team lead in scoring and has quickly become the biggest thorn in Toronto's side.
