Panthers' Brad Marchand Sets Record With Game 3 Goal
With the way Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand is playing, no one would be able to tell that he's 37 years old.
Marchand, who came over from the Boston Bruins at the trade deadline, has been an absolute monster in the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers. The Nova Scotia native scored a goal in Game 1 on Wednesday, then scored two more, including the game-winner in double overtime, in Game 2 on Friday.
Now in Monday's Game 3, he scored just 56 seconds into the first period to give Florida an early 1-0 lead and write his name in the history books once again.
According to Michael Russo of The Athletic, Marchand is the oldest player to ever score in each of the first three games of a Stanley Cup Final. Montreal Canadiens Hall of Fame forward Frank Mahovlich previously set the record in 1973 at 35 years old.
Once a hated foe in Sunrise, Marchand has quickly become a fan favorite as the Panthers look for their second straight Stanley Cup. The former Bruins captain now has 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) this postseason, only one behind Sam Bennett for the team lead, and he's excelled at both ends of the ice. It's hard to think of a trade deadline acquisition that's fit in with his new team as well as he has.
The Panthers lead the Oilers 2-0 after the first period of Game 3. The series is tied 1-1, with both of the first two games needing overtime.
