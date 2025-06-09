Radim Mrtka Could Be Canadiens' Top Defenseman
Seattle Thunderbirds No. 1 defenseman Radim Mrtka, born on June 9, 2007, will turn 18 just a few weeks ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft. Could he be the next star defender for the Montreal Canadiens?
Mrtka recently revealed he feels his NHL counterparts are Moritz Seider and Victor Hedman, indicating his sky-high confidence in himself.
Mrtka is regarded as one of the top defensemen on the draft board, and his physical traits stand out right away. The Czech product stands six-foot-six and weighs nearly 220 pounds.
Anthony Martineau of TVA Sports had the chance to sit down with Mrtka at the draft combine, and naturally, he brought up the Canadiens, prodding about their potential interest in him. The rumors that Logan Mailloux could be moved out with other assets to fill a hole are given a little 'fan to the flame'.
Mrtka and David Reinbacher would instantly be the Canadiens' top two right-shot defenders, with Kaiden Guhle and Lane Hutson rounding out the top four on the left side.
Already, there have been comparisons between Seider and Reinbacher, based on where they played, their size, and how mobile they were. Having Mrtka and Reinbacher on the top two pairs would be tremendous for the Canadiens, providing them with balance in the top four to complement the organization's top forward talent.
The Canadiens' power play truly lacks a big shot from the blueline, and the organization has long been spoiled with the likes of Shea Weber, PK Subban and Sheldon Souray, for those who are a bit older, to name a few.
Reinbacher provides that for sure, and Mrtka, with a little leniency to increase his offense, could become just what the Canadiens' defense needs. He defends well with his feet, smart defensive stick and tremendous reach.
Mrtka may not be the flashiest defenseman on the draft board, but the value he brings to the club that will draft him will make picking him more than worth it.
The premier NHL clubs have balanced defense cores, and they almost certainly include big, mobile defenders who defend the rush well, and thrive with efficient zone exits, and strong transitional play through the neutral zone.
