Capitals Forward Retires After 16 NHL Seasons
Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie announced his retirement from the NHL on Monday after playing 16 seasons. He did not play during the 2024-25 season due to injury.
“After 17 unforgettable years in the NHL, I’ve decided to retire,” Oshie said in a statement. “I would like to thank the Washington Capitals and the St. Louis Blues for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love, all of my teammates who battled with me every night, my coaches who challenged me to be better every day, and the athletic trainers and equipment staff who got me ready to play. I also want to thank the fans – your energy and passion made every game memorable, and it was an honour to play in front of you.”
Oshie, 38, was the No. 24 overall pick in the 2005 NHL Draft by the Blues. The Everett, Washington, native scored 695 points (302 goals, 393 assists) in 1,010 games with the Capitals and Blues.
He won the Stanley Cup with the Capitals in 2018, scoring 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) in 24 games during that run.
The longtime NHL veteran was one of the game's best at shootouts, with his 47.12 scoring percentage ranking third among all players since the league adopted the shootout in 2005.
Oshie also represented the United States on the international stage numerous times, including at three IIHF World Championships (2009, 2010, 2013) and the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi. At those Olympics, he gained widespread acclaim after scoring on four of his six shootout attempts, including the game-winning goal, during a preliminary round game against Russia.
To commemorate Oshie's retirement, the Capitals and the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation presented him with a $10,000 donation to the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation in honor of his late father Tim, who passed away in 2021 after a battle with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.
