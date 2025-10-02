Panthers Extend Stanley Cup-Winning Defenseman
The Florida Panthers continued their summer of contract extensions with one final one before the regular season begins. After retaining their three key free agents earlier in the offseason, the defending Stanley Cup champions are keeping another core member of their organization around for the long haul.
The Panthers and veteran defenseman Niko Mikkola agreed to a new, eight-year contract extension. The deal is worth a total of $40 million, and carries an average annual value (AAV) of $5 million. The team's president of hockey operations and general manager, Bill Zito, shared the organization's excitement to retain a key part of the blue line through 2034.
"Niko has proven himself to be a dependable defenseman who uses his speed and physicality to impact both ends of the ice," Zito stated. "He was an indispensable piece of our past two championship campaigns."
The 29-year-old Mikkola has spent the past two seasons with the Panthers after the team acquired him as a free agent during the summer of 2023. He played in 82 regular season games during the 2023-2024 campaign, registering 17 points while averaging 20 minutes per contest. He followed that up with 22 points in 76 games this most recent season, while once again averaging just over 20 minutes of ice time per game.
In the postseason, Mikkola proved his worth even more to the Panthers. He’s played in all 46 postseason contests for Florida over the past two playoff runs, and he’s been a dynamic defensive force.
Defensive Force
The 6’6” Finnish-born defenseman is a bruising blue line player. He utilizes his size and strength expertly, leveraging his weight on the puck carrier and clearing out the crease in front of his goaltender.
It’s also what makes him such an asset on the penalty kill. His 88 blocked shots were second on the team during the regular season last year.
Mikkola is also a nasty opponent to play against. He’s not only physical, he’s aggressive and unafraid to back down from a challenge. It’s a mentality that has fit in perfectly with this ultra-determined Panthers squad, and it’s a huge reason why the organization is committing eight additional years to a player in his physical prime.
Entering his eighth NHL season, Mikkola has amassed 328 career games in the regular season and an additional 69 postseason contests. He's accumulated 14 goals, 48 assists and 62 points in his career spread over the Panthers, New York Rangers and St. Louis Blues.
