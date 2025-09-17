Panthers GM Gives Brutal Updates on Multiple Players
The Florida Panthers are once again entering a new season as defending Stanley Cup champions but will do so shorthanded this time around. Injuries piled up for multiple key Panthers players as they fought their way to their second straight Cup victory, and some time is still needed for recovery.
According to Panthers general manager Bill Zito, forward Tomas Nosek and superstar Matthew Tkachuk will both be out for multiple months. Training camps across the NHL are about ready to start, but the Panthers will be without a few key names.
Nosek recently signed a one-year contract extension to stick with the Panthers, but the 33-year-old might not see much ice during the deal. Zito noted that Nosek will be out “months, for sure” due to an injury suffered over the offseason.
The 2024-25 season was Nosek’s first with the Panthers, bolstering the depth of the forward corps. Holding down a depth center position, Nosek scored a goal and eight assists for nine points in 59 games with the Panthers. He added three assists in 16 games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Tkachuk has been dealing with his ailment for much longer, playing through much of the playoffs and Cup Final with his injury. Zito says Tkachuk could be out until December, but is hopeful for an earlier return.
“Matthew Tkachuk should be out until December,” Zito said. “But don’t hold me to that. My internet medical degree.”
After winning the Cup for the second straight year, Tkachuk revealed he tore his “adductor off the bone,” while also stating he had a hernia issue. Despite the injuries, Tkachuk appeared in all 23 playoff games, averaging over 17 minutes of ice time and scoring 23 points (8G-15A).
Tkachuk was also only held to 52 games during the regular season, but he picked up 22 goals and 35 assists for 57 points in that time.
Tkachuk has slowly been emerging as one of the faces of the NHL ever since he arrived in Florida. His performance at the 4 Nations Face-Off while representing Team USA set him apart from many other personalities in the league.
The Panthers are the reigning back-to-back Stanley Cup champions and look to make it a third straight banner year, but they’ll have to band together without some key faces.
