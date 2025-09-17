Breakaway on SI

Canadiens Defenseman Responds To Father's Olympic Comments

This Montreal Canadiens defenseman's father had the hockey world in a kerfuffle with his recent comments.

Apr 6, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson (48) crosses the blue line against the Nashville Predators during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Montreal Canadiens star defenseman Lane Hutson was left off the United States Olympic Orientation roster. Though he took it on the chin, his Dad's comments took it to a different level.

Though it was a lighthearted, heat-of-the-moment thing from him to say, it wasn't taken so lightly. Many questioned Hutson's loyalty, which was broken down in a nice piece by RG Media, explaining why Hutson was going to remain committed to the American side.

Hutson also took a question during the media session at the Canadiens Children's Foundation golf tournament regarding his Dad's comments about his son's dual-citizenship. He kept things light and humorous.

'What clip?" he replied to the question about his reaction.

Then he went on to discuss his take on the situation.

"You know, he gets emotional. And sometimes it gets the best of you, and you say things you don't necessarily mean, and it gets taken out of context or whatever," Hutson responded. "But, you know, I'm proud to be American. I love USA hockey, they've have done so much for me. Also, I love playing in Canada, and I'm very fortunate, but I'm a USA hockey player, and that's just how it is."

It's incredible how a few words can ignite a fanbase, which obviously happened with Canadiens fans, but it went to the next level when international roots and loyalties were discussed and questioned. Many USA-born players over the years have played for Canadian NHL teams, so this isn't new. However, their fathers didn't mention that they held Canadian and American citizenship.

Though Hutson wasn't invited, it doesn't mean that he will never have another chance to represent his country. If he was just scratching the surface of his potential in year one, with a 66-point season, then it appears likely that he is only getting started. His work ethic all but ensures that he is going to develop into a premier NHL defenseman in short order.

Team USA is fortunate to have an extremely talented group of defenseman, which makes the competition incredibly fierce, and Hutson wouldn't have it any other way. While guys like Adam Fox and Quinn Hughes play a similar style and are roughly the same size, it could be unwise to bet against Hutson.

Apr 5, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson (48) celebrates with teammates defenseman Mike Matheson (8) and forward Cole Caufield (13) after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images / Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

The American is set to commence his sophomore season, with the preseason set to start on September 22 against the Pittsburgh Penguins, and if his work is a telltale of things to come, he is just getting started.

The next time Team USA is considering their options, Hutson's play will be his calling card, which lines up with his competitive nature. He will do his best to prove he is the best option, and let the rest play out as it will.

