Panthers Star Played Through Multiple Brutal Injuries
The Florida Panthers have officially repeated as Stanley Cup champions, defeating the Edmonton Oilers for the second straight season. While the Panthers looked like a well-oiled machine all postseason, there were numerous injuries all over the lineup, including a key forward in Matthew Tkachuk.
It was clear during the 4 Nations Face-Off that Tkachuk was dealing with some sort of injury, but neither Team USA nor the Panthers revealed what exactly was hampering him. After lifting the Stanley Cup for the second straight year, Tkachuk opened up about the serious injuries he was playing through.
“I tore my adductor off the bone,” Tkachuk said to TNT’s Darren Pang. “And then had some hernia thing all on the same side. Wanted to throw in the towel a bunch of times. I’ve got to thank a lot of people.”
Tkachuk said that there were times he wasn’t sure if he’d hit the ice again in the season, but he powered through. He thanked everyone involved who helped him along the way, from the Panthers trainers, his family, friends, and fellow teammates.
There is too much celebration for the Panthers to outline any offseason recovery plans for Tkachuk, but those are surely going to require some time to recover. Further information is sure to be announced at a later date following the Panthers' championship parade.
Injuries held Tkachuk to just 52 games during the regular season, but he scored 22 goals and 35 assists for 57 total points. Despite the ailments, Tkachuk played in all 23 games, picking up 22 points (7G-15A).
Tkachuk noted that he was feeling healthier with each day that went by in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
No matter the pain, there has to be no better feeling than lifting the Stanley Cup over your head for a second straight season.
