Predators Captain Receives Rare Diagnosis
Nashville Predators captain Roman Josi had his 2024-25 season cut short thanks to a concussion in late February. Josi was held to just 53 games of the Predators' nightmare 2024-25 season, but a report from a Swiss news outlet adds a new layer to his health situation.
In an interview with Blick, the Predators captain revealed that he had been diagnosed with Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS). This condition is commonly found in women aged 15 to 50, but in some rare cases can be found in men if they meet certain risk factors.
POTS can cause one’s heart rate to spike when going from laying down to standing up, while also causing fatigue and dizziness.
Josi says he plans on playing for the Predators in 2025-26 and representing his native Switzerland at the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics.
“Over the last eight weeks I have undergone intensive therapy, which also included taking beta blockers,” Josi said in the Swiss interview. “I’ve been feeling much better since then. I’ve regained the belief that I’ll be 100 percent fit again and can fully attack with Nashville and the Swiss national team next winter.”
Josi was diagnosed with a concussion following a hit from Florida Panthers star forward Sam Bennett. In his 53 games played, Josi scored nine goals and 29 assists for 38 total points.
There is no known cure for POTS, but certain treatments can help mitigate symptoms. The 35-year-old defenseman says he is already feeling much better and is looking forward to another NHL season.
