Panthers Hope Matthew Tkachuk Returns During Season
Florida Panthers star forward Matthew Tkachuk was a difference maker for Team USA during the 4 Nations Face-Off, but he couldn’t help much dealing with an injury. The Panthers forward suffered a lower-body injury in a round-robin match against Team Canada and has yet to fully recover.
Tkachuk played in the 4 Nations championship, but only in the first half before his ailment became too much to play with. Upon returning to the Panthers, Tkachuk was unable to play in their first game back.
It’s expected that Tkachuk will be out long-term, but speculation has started to swirl that he may be out for the remainder of the season. That would be a tough pill to swallow for the Panthers, but there is hope that isn’t going to be the ultimate outcome.
Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said Tkachuk will be out longer term but should be back before the end of the season.
“There’s a possibility it’s not too serious, but there is a possibility it is a bit longer term,” Maurice told the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM. “Even with that, he’s playing for us this year.”
The belief is that Tkachuk is dealing with a groin injury, but the only confirmation anyone has given is a “lower body” injury.
Tkachuk was a key face in his brief time with Team USA scoring two goals and an assist in the United States’ opening game.
Coming off of a Stanley Cup championship run, Tkachuk has played in 52 games this season with the Panthers scoring 22 goals and 35 assists for 57 points. The Panthers hold a 34-21-3 record for 71 standings points and sit second place in the Atlantic Division.
The Panthers might be fine in the short-term without Tkachuk in the lineup, but missing him during the push for the Stanley Cup Playoffs could be detrimental. Luckily, there is hope he’ll be back in time to finish the season on the ice as the Panthers look to repeat as champions.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!