Panthers' Sam Bennett Makes Stunning Announcement Amid Celebration
The Stanley Cup road trip found its way south of Sunrise into Miami-Dade County Thursday night as the Florida Panthers partied at one of the city's most popular and trendy night spots.
While celebrating at club E11EVEN into the early hours of Friday morning, Florida general manager Bill Zito might have gotten the answer to a pressing question which has been lingering for months.
Sam Bennett, an upcoming free agent, who is fresh off of winning the Conn Smythe Trophy which goes to the most valuable player of the postseason, informed the crowd on hand he will stay in Florida and not test free agency.
"I ain't f-ing leaving," Bennett said as reported by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Bennett might have been preaching to the choir and telling them what they wanted to hear, while taking in a few adult beverages, but he gave the fans a present on what was his 29th birthday.
The crowd chanted "Eight more years!"
Zito has maintained all along the Panthers desire to bring Bennett back along with fellow soon-to-be free agents Brad Marchand and Aaron Ekblad. Florida has about $19 million remaining under the salary cap and Zito thinks he can make it work.
The prized general manager proclaimed to reporters after the Stanley Cup victory he thought he could keep the team intact.
"I think we can bring them all back," Zito said.
As for Bennett, he said after the series-clinching Game 6 victory he loves playing in South Florida.
"I love being here, and I love this team. It's a remarkable team to be a part of, just from the whole staff to the players to the management, the owner and the coaches," Bennett said. "Truly, everyone is world-class here. This is a fun team to be a part of."
Fellow forward Sam Reinhart was in a similar predicament last season and he took a hometown discount and signed an eight-year, $69 million pact. Bennett could be on the same route and Reinhart. Reports indicate Bennett will accept an eight-year deal worth an annual average value of $8 million per season.
