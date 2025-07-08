Panthers Journeyman Retires from Professional Hockey
Florida Panthers forward and NHL journeyman Zac Dalpe has retired from professional hockey at the age of 35.
Dalpe was a former second-round pick of the Carolina Hurricanes in 2008. He has also logged minutes with the Vancouver Canucuks, Buffalo Sabres, Minnesota Wild and the Columbus Blue Jackets.
However, it is his four years with the Florida Panthers, and their minor league affiliate the Charlotte Checkers he will be most remembered for.
Dalpe spent the past four seasons with the Panthers organization, playing in 15 games with the Panthers and 191 games with the Checkers in the AHL. He bounced between the NHL and AHL from there on, last playing with the Panthers in 2022-23, including appearing in 13 games during their run to the Stanley Cup Final.
The Checkers' captain confirmed his retirement on the Checkers' website. In the letter to his fans and followers, Dalpe wrote about his journey to the NHL. He spoke of being a young boy playing hockey in his basement with his brother, to suiting up for NHL games and making the dream a reality.
"When I look back and sort of do a synopsis of my career, I honestly don’t know where to start," Dalpe wrote. "From getting drafted in 2008 to present day in 2025, so much has happened to me."
"One word that comes to mind is 'grind'. Getting called up to the best league in the world is easy to let pass by. The NHL- The Never Hungry League. You’re right there but you’re not quite there. It’s a beautiful thing for me. Nothing ever comes easy so why would this? It’s just a constant battle of hard work and setbacks. Why have it any other way? No f****** thanks, man."
"I do know a couple things though. One thing is for certain is that I never took a day off. I am by no means trying to sound like a 'hero' by saying that. But every single day I tried to become a better hockey player. Every movement or decision I made, I tried to look at it through the eyes of a hockey player. I worked as hard as I possibly could. I owe so much to the game and everything that comes with it. Another thing I know for certain is that I tried to be the best teammate I could and I also never took a day off from that. When my name gets brought up in the future I just hope that those two things are attached to it."
"Nothing ever came natural to me. It was all hard work."
