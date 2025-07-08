Former Oilers First Round Pick Signs in Europe
Jesse Puljujarvi entered the NHL during the 2016-17 season with the Edmonton Oilers with all kinds of hype. After being a fourth overall pick in 2016, Puljujarvi was supposed to be a key piece to the Oilers as they grew into a juggernaut in the NHL.
After eight years, four different teams, and a recent struggle to stick in an NHL lineup, the former Oilers first round pick is heading to Europe. Geneve-Servette HC of the Swiss Ice Hockey Association announced they have signed Puljujarvi to a two-year contract.
Between the Oilers, Carolina Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Florida Panthers, Puljujarvi played in 387 NHL games picking up 58 goals and 70 assists for 128 points.
Before joining the Penguins during the 2023-24 season, Puljujarvi underwent a double hip surgery that featured a long-term recovery plan. The surgery ultimately hampered his ability to remain a consistent face in an NHL lineup, even as a depth option.
A native of Sweden, Puljujarvi represents Finland on the international stage and played with Karpat of the SM-liiga before making his NHL debut.
Moving to Switzerland will bring him closer to home with an added opportunity to continue playing professional hockey.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!