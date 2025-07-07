Canadiens Linked to Returning Russian Star
The Montreal Canadiens have already had an active offseason, adding Noah Dobson from the New York Islanders, but they might not be done bolstering their lineup. Despite a few solid moves, the Canadiens still lack center depth and an intriguing name from outside the NHL might be on their radar.
RG previously reported that former Washington Capitals star Evgeny Kuznetsov is considering a return to the NHL after a year in the KHL. Since then, RG has followed up that the Canadiens are among the teams with an interest in adding Kuznetsov to their lineup.
“RG Media first reported that Evgeny Kuznetsov would like to make an NHL comeback,” Marco D’Amico of RG writes. “And that nearly 10 teams had shown interest. Since then, we’ve received word that the Montreal Canadiens are indeed one of those teams.”
Kuznetsov would fit right in with the Canadiens and would likely line up next to a familiar face. When Kuznetsov made the move to the KHL he joined SKA St. Petersburg, where he played alongside Canadiens top prospect Ivan Demidov.
After St. Petersburg’s season came to an end, Demidov made his way to Montreal, making an immediate impact. Throwing someone who even a little bit of familiarity next to Demidov could do wonders for his first full season as the NHL level.
“Kuznetsov’s camp is said to be mulling over a few offers at the moment and will be making a decision in the coming days,” D’Amico writes. “They're looking for the best fit possible at the moment on a winning roster.”
Kuznetsov is only 33 years old, and could act as a veteran presence with championship experience on a very young and exciting Canadiens team. In 2018, Kuznetsov was a crucial piece to the Capitals Stanley Cup victory.
In 24 playoff games that year, Kuznetsov led the postseason in scoring with 32 points (12G-20A). During his 743 games of NHL experience, he has notched 173 goals and 402 assists for 575 total points.
The Canadiens are looking for center help and Kuznetsov just might be the perfect option.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!