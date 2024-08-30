Former Flames GM Addresses Johnny Gaudreau's Passing
The tragic passing of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew has left the hockey world in a state of shock and sorrow. Their losses are devastating to everyone around the league, and especially to those who knew them well.
Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving worked with Johnny for many years with the Calgary Flames, and his loss has been especially difficult for him. Treliving released a statement on the Gaudreau brothers' passing on Friday.
"I am absolutely devastated by the news of Johnny Gaudrea and his brother Matthew's passing," Treliving wrote. "John was a truly special player, dazzling on the ice with his incredible talent, but what made him truly special was the person he was off the ice. His thousand-watt smile and infectious personality were matched only bu his love for his family, friends and those close to him. He brought joy to everyone around him and to the many who never knew him but marveled at his excellence on the ice.
"John was a beloved teammate and a friend to so many in the hockey community, and he will be deeply missed by all of us who had the privilege of knowing him. My heart goes out to the entire Gaudreau family - to his mom and dad, Jane and Guy; his sisters, Kristen and Katie; his loving wife, Meredith; his precious children, Noa and Johnny; and everyone affected by this unimaginable loss."
As general manager of the Flames, Treliving got to see Johnny work his magic up close more than anyone else. Over nine seasons in Calgary, Johnny recorded 609 points (210 goals, 399 assists) in 602 games. He became the face of the Flames franchise, helping reignite the fanbase after Jarome Iginla's departure in 2013.
Former Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen, who brought Johnny to Columbus in 2022, also released a statement on Friday morning. Gaudreau spent the past two seasons in Columbus, recording 134 points (33 goals, 101 assists) in 161 games.
"I am deeply saddened by the news I received late last night. R.I.P. Johnny and Matthew, fine young men with beautiful family that seemed so close…gone way too soon," Kekalainen wrote on social media. "My condolences to the Gaudreau family and strength in their sorrow. This is devastating."
Treliving ended his statement imploring readers to cherish their loved ones, a message that hits home after Friday's tragic news.
