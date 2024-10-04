Bold Predictions for Each NHL Central Division Team
The NHL is about to drop the puck on the 2024-25 season and the Western Conference’s Central Division should be a fierce fight. Let’s take a look at a bold prediction for each team from the Central Division.
Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Bedard Scores 50 Goals
The Chicago Blackhawks still aren’t ready to contend for anything, but strides are expected to be taken. Connor Bedard will follow up his Calder Trophy campaign in a big way and should flirt with 50 goals. If the Blackhawks take steps forward and Bedard continues to lead the charge, he’ll find himself among the league’s top goal scorers.
Colorado Avalanche
Find New Starting Goalie
Almost everything about the Colorado Avalanche makes them a legit Stanley Cup contender every year. Their one low point is their goaltending. Alexandar Georgiev has started over 60 games and led the league in wins in each of the last two seasons, but most of that has to do with the team in front of him. Georgiev is heading into the final year of his contract and the Avalanche should find themselves a true elite-level starting goalie.
Dallas Stars
Logan Stankoven Calder Finalist
It didn’t take long for 21-year-old Logan Stankoven to make noise for himself as a legit talent in the Dallas Stars roster. In 24 regular season games, he scored six goals and eight assists for 14 total points. He followed that up with eight points in 19 postseason games. Still classified as a rookie, Stankoven already has experience in the league, giving him a head start in a deep race for the Calder Trophy in 2024-25.
Minnesota Wild
Finish Last In Division
There aren’t many slouches in the Central Division, but with the Blackhawks possibly taking a step forward, someone will need to finish in last. This is where an aging, but also inexperienced Minnesota Wild team will regress to. Their center depth leaves a ton to be desired and the only players with Stanley Cup experience are at the tale ends of their careers. The Marc-Andre Fleury farewell tour will be special and the Wild have an extremely bright future, they’re just primed for one more year of growing pains.
Nashville Predators
Make Western Conference Final
The Nashville Predators have a clear goal in mind when you look at the moves they made this offseason. They’re gunning for a Stanley Cup and while they might not go that far, they should emerge as a surprise team in the Western Conference Final. With the likes of Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault to support Filip Forsberg and Roman Josi, the Predators might be near unstoppable.
St. Louis Blues
Jordan Binnington Becomes Team Canada 4 Nations Starter
The St. Louis Blues are in a weird position that they did work to improve their roster, but the success might not follow right away. One player who should rebound this year is goalie Jordan Binnington, who will need a strong start to the year if he wants to represent Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Canada is struggling with elite talent between the pipes, leaving the door open for Binnington to take the role.
Utah Hockey Club
Make Stanley Cup Playoffs
Leaving the Arizona Coyotes in the dust, the Utah Hockey Club are hopeful they can ride the wave of good vibes all year. With way less tension and uncertainty surrounding them, the nameless Utah team should find immediate success. The lineup is underrated, but with the right moves at the deadline, they might find a way to sneak into the playoffs.
Winnipeg Jets
Connor Hellebuyck Regression
He won’t regress to the point of losing his job, but can he follow two straight seasons over a .920 save percentage with a third? It’s an extremely rare thing in the NHL and is likely not happening for Hellebuyck. With a stacked Central division, the Jets are a threat to miss the playoffs. If Hellebuyck isn’t standing on his head night in and night out, it could be a long year for the Jets.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!