Former Rangers Defenseman Passes Away
Former New York Rangers defenseman Tomáš Klouček has passed away at the age of 45, according to multiple reports from Czech media.
Klouček was reportedly involved in a skiing accident in his home country of Czechia on Sunday, as he skied into a power pole and died from his injuries on the spot. The incident occurred at Špindlerův Mlýn, a popular ski resort in northern Czechia near the border between it and Poland. His wife confirmed his passing in an Instagram post, according to Yahoo! Sports.
Czech hockey team HC Oceláři Třinic, who Klouček played for from 2011-13, issued a statement on his passing.
"We are saddened by the news that Tomáš Klouček has died after a tragic accident," the club wrote (loosely translated). "The sharp defender played a total of 90 matches for Ocelář. We wish his family and loved ones a lot of strength. Our sincere condolences."
The No. 131 overall pick by the Rangers in the 1998 NHL Draft, Klouček appeared in 141 games over six seasons, 95 of those games coming with New York. The Prague native scored 10 points (two goals, eight assists) and added 250 penalty minutes in his NHL career. At 6-3 and 235 pounds, per Hockey Reference, he was a physical defenseman who was tough to play against.
Klouček spent his first two NHL seasons with the Rangers from 2000-02, but also spent time with the Nashville Predators and Atlanta Thrashers. He also spent time with all three teams' AHL affiliates, being the Hartford Wolf Pack for New York, the Milwaukee Admirals for Nashville and Chicago Wolves for Atlanta.
"We are saddened to learn of Tomas’ passing," the Rangers wrote on social media. "Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time."
After leaving the NHL in 2007, Klouček played in Europe until his retirement in 2017. He spent time in several different leagues, most notably the KHL. His last hockey action came with the Èpinal Hockey Club, known as Dauphins d'Èpinal at the time, in France in 2017.
