Ilya Kovalchuk Impressed With Canadiens Top Prospect
The Montreal Canadiens believe they have the next great Russian forward. The team's top prospect and current KHL winger Ivan Demidov's play in his post-draft season has raised his value across the hockey community. Before playing a single NHL game, Demidov is already regarded as a steal of a draft pick for the Habs, who selected him fifth overall in the 2024 NHL Draft. The 19-year-old is doing unparalleled things in the KHL, scoring 19 goals and 30 assists for 49 points in 63 games.
Former Rocket Richard winner Ilya Kovalchuk is the latest to express his admiration for the future Canadiens scorer. Speaking with Sergey Demidov of RG, Kovalchuk discussed his recent encounter with the youngster.
"He’s a great guy — bright, hardworking, and truly passionate about hockey," he said. "I’ve heard he puts in a lot of extra work, which is fantastic. He’s already standing out in the KHL, and I’m confident he’ll do well in Montreal."
Kovalchuk knows what success in the NHL and KHL looks like. Over 926 NHL contests, he recorded 443 goals and 876 points. He won the Rocket Richard Trophy with the Atlanta Thrashers during the 2003-2004 campaign after scoring 41 goals in 81 contests. In the KHL, he scored 147 goals, 205 assists, and 352 points over 334 contests.
He sees that sort of NHL career for Demidov once he arrives in Montreal. When he does join the Habs, Kovalchuk encourages the young forward to embrace the challenge of playing in a hockey-crazed market like Montreal.
“He needs to be ready for the reality of playing in a city where hockey is like a religion," he said. "Every move he makes will be scrutinized by management and the media. The key is to not be shy and speak their language. It goes a long way in a market like Montreal."
While Demidov continues to dazzle in Russia, the Canadiens eagerly await his arrival in Montreal. The expectation is that he will contend for a roster spot next season, which he likely will win easily. If that happens, the Habs will hopefully have the next piece of their core in the NHL, helping the franchise move toward Stanley Cup contention.
