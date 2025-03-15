Jets Make Statement Win Over Stars
The Winnipeg Jets sent a statement to the Dallas Stars and the rest of the Western Conference in their most recent matchup. In the week since the NHL Trade Deadline, the Jets have faded into the background of the Stanley Cup discussion.
The Jets reminded the NHL how strong of a contender they are in a victory over the Stars. Despite Dallas outshooting them 25-22, the Jets controlled the game from start to finish and picked up a 4-1 victory.
An offensive outburst from top-line winger Kyle Connor led the way for the Jets. He reached the 35-goal mark for the second time in his career with a two-goal night. He also added an assist, raising his season totals to 35 goals, 49 assists, and 84 points.
Standing tall in net for the Jets once again was Vezina Trophy front-runner Connor Hellebuyck. He stopped 24 of 25 shots against him and picked up his 39th win of the season. He leads the league in wins, goals-against average, and save percentage.
Not only did the Jets perform well, but they shut down the potent Stars attack. Aside from the lone even-strength goal they surrendered, Dallas' offense ran dry. The Jets held the Stars' top forwards, Mikko Rantanen, Wyatt Johnston, Jason Robertson, and Matt Duchene to zero points.
Teams like the Stars, the Edmonton Oilers, and the Colorado Avalanche are the teams dominating the postseason predictions. It's understandable, given the huge trades each team made to improve their rosters.
The Jets by comparison, had a less eventful deadline. That doesn't negate what Winnipeg has accomplished to this point and is set up to continue doing for the rest of the 2024-2025 campaign. They showed that again with a dominating win over the Stars and reminded the division, conference, and NHL why they are one of the top Stanley Cup contenders.
