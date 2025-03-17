Kings Goalie Named First Star of Week
The Los Angeles Kings have been a very streaky team this season, and they're red-hot right now.
L.A. has won its past five games by a combined score of 16-7, and is gaining some ground in a crowded Pacific Division. The offense is doing its job, but the defense and especially goaltender Darcy Kuemper have been phenomenal throughout this hot streak.
Kuemper, who the Kings acquired from the Washington Capitals in exchange for Pierre-Luc Dubois last summer, has allowed just one goal over his past three starts, which came in a 4-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday. He's also coming off back-to-back shutouts against the Capitals on Thursday and the Nashville Predators on Saturday. In total, he's stopped 78 of 79 shots in those three games.
On Monday, the NHL named Kuemper its First Star of the Week following this outstanding stretch. This is the 34-year-old's fifth appearance as one of the three stars of the week and his second this season, as he was the Third Star of the Week ending on Jan. 5.
Kuemper's resurgence is incredibly impressive given where he was just last season. He had a .890 save percentage and 3.31 goals against average last season with Washington, and was eventually benched in favor of Charlie Lindgren. Now back with L.A., who he briefly played for in 2017-18, he boasts a .918 save percentage and 2.16 goals against average.
He's up there with some of the best goalies in the league statistically, and if he wasn't sharing the net with David Rittich, he might be in the race for some hardware.
New Jersey Devils forward Jesper Bratt and Seattle Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour were named the second and third stars of the week, respectively.
