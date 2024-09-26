Sabres Name Star Defenseman Captain
The Buffalo Sabres have named their captain lineup for the 2024-25 season, and it features a new face donning the “C.” 24-year-old defenseman Rasmust Dahlin has been named the newest captain of the Sabres.
Dahlin has been primed for the captaincy role since he arrived in Buffalo as the first overall draft pick in 2018. Since joining the organization, Dahlin has played in 436 games picking up 66 goals, 226 assists, and 293 points along the way.
The Sabres hope Dahlin can lead the charge and get the organization back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, something they haven’t seen in 13 years.
“Rasmus sets the tone for our team each and every day with how he prepares and competes,” Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said. “He is respected by his teammates and coaches, both for his actions at the rink and his commitment to our Western New York community. We are so proud to have a player and person of Rasmus’ caliber wear the “C” and lead our team into the future.”
In 2024-25, Dahlin is kicking off a new eight-year contract with the Sabres that will earn him $11 million against the salary cap annually. He’s the highest paid Sabre, and for good reason. He’ll now get the captaincy to cement a new legacy in Buffalo.
“He does everything right, first and foremost,” head coach Lindy Ruff said. “His on-ice action has been incredible, and I think he’s a guy that leads in every category, from the way he prepares himself to the way he plays and the fact that he’s a guy who cares about winning hockey games.”
The Sabres have had a string of talented and well-liked players wear the “C” before, but none have brought a Stanley Cup to a hockey-crazed town.
Dahlin and the Sabres have already traveled to Europe for the NHL Global Series Challenge. They will face off against the EHC Red Bull Munchen in Germany tomorrow, then kick of the NHL’s regular season with a pair of contests against the New Jersey Devils in Czechia.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!