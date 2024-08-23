Predators Trade Top Goaltending Prospect to Sharks
It didn't take long for the Nashville Predators to find a resolution for their most recent problem. After their young goaltending prospect and former first-round selection Yaroslav Askarov requested a trade, it appears the Predators have found a dance partner in the San Jose Sharks
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman first reported that the Predators and San Jose Sharks were swinging a deal for the netminder. Sharing the news via his X account, Friedman reported that he didn't have all of the details, but he was told a deal was done.
"Not sure yet all the particulars," he wrote. "But sounds like Yaroslav Askarov is being traded from Nashville to San Jose."
Shortly after that news broke, the Predators made the trade announcement official and shared the details. The Predators sent Askarov, forward Nolan Burke, and a 2025 third-round draft pick to the Sharks for forward David Edstrom, goaltender Magnus Chrona and a 2025 first-round draft pick.
At first glance, this is an expensive price to pay, but a great move for the Sharks. Askarov was undoubtedly a highly sought player with the news of his trade request. Reporters and insiders speculated on landing spots all across the NHL, but it's the Sharks who get the job done. He'll join the tandem of Vitek Vanecek and Mackenzie Blackwood in the San Jose crease, which should allow for Askarov to slowly, but surely, assert himself as the team's number one.
Askarov joins one of the most exciting young cores in the NHL. The team already has high expectations for the most recent number one draft pick Macklin Celebrini, and he will be joined by the year prior's second overall pick, Will Smith. The forward duo, along with Askarov, are now one of the most potent trios under 21 years old, with more help on the way.
It adds to another summer of tidy work for the Sharks and General Manager Mike Grier. The organization has mired in mediocrity since losing the Stanley Cup Finals in 2016, but over the last year they seem to finally be turning a corner. Grier propelled the team forward even more by addressing the goaltending position for the immediate and long-term. The Sharks are still not contenders, but with this move they are taking another long stride towards returning.
