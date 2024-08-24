Bruins Legend Completes Ironman, Eyes Greater Prize

Zdeno Chara just completed his 1st full Ironman 💪



Since trading in skates for sneakers two years ago, he's completed:



* 8 total marathons

* 1 half Ironman

* 1 full Ironman



This October, he'll line up for the Ironman World Championships in Kona, Hawaii 🏝️



