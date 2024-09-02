Former Sharks Forward Signs in Swiss League
Despite multiple NHL teams reportedly expressing interest in Filip Zadina, the former San Jose Sharks forward has signed a contract in the Switzerland National League. Hockey Club Davos announced they have signed Zadina to a two-year deal.
It wasn’t long ago that ESPN’s Kevin Weekes tweeted that multiple teams were expressing interest in Zadina, but it’s likely the Czech-native wanted something more certain. At this point of the NHL offseason, it’s likely he was only fielding professional tryout offers from teams.
Earlier reports stated that Zadina has signed a PTO with the Buffalo Sabres, but that was quickly found to be false. Zadina’s agent, Darren Ferris even made note that there was an ongoing process between Zadina’s camp and an NHL team.
With no deal in place, Zadina is off to the Swiss League.
Zadina was a sixth overall pick of the Detroit Red Wings in 2018, shortly before making his NHL debut in the 2018-19 season. Zadina would go on to play 190 games with the Red Wings scoring 68 total points (28G-40A).
After having his contract terminated by the Red Wings in 2023, Zadina signed a one-year deal with the Sharks. In 73 games played, he scored 13 goals and 10 assists for 23 total points and was a minus-44.
Zadina’s plus/minus rating was among the worst on the last place Sharks, but his 23 points put him sixth in teams scoring.
"Despite his young age, Filip brings a lot of experience and offensive qualities.” HC Davos general manager Jan Alston said. “He is still very young and has not yet reached his full potential.”
HC Davos did have fun with the initial report from Weekes saying multiple teams were interested. They quote tweeted Weekes’ tweet with a video of Zadina saying he’s arrived in Switzerland and is excited to get things rolling. Davos captioned the tweet “Guess we were one of them.”
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!