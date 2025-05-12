Panthers Expect NHL to Review Maple Leafs' Questionable Hit
Tensions continue to boil over between the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs, as their second-round series is tied after four games. With the Maple Leafs down and out in the dying seconds of Game 4, Max Domi took a late run at Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov.
As a scrum for the puck ensued along the wall, Domi tucked his elbow and skated directly into Barkov’s back, forcing a large melee between Panthers and Maple Leafs players. Officials swooped in following Domi’s boarding and gave him a five-minute major penalty.
Time had completely run off the clock, so Domi didn’t have to serve any real penalty, but that’s also a reason why the Panthers expect the league to take a look at the incident.
Following the win, Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said these are exactly the type of plays the NHL keeps a close eye on.
“I think that the league looks at those things very closely,” Maurice said. “Especially at that point in the game. That’s their job.”
Maurice went on to say that Barkov was not injured by Domi’s hit, and there is no worry about missing their captain.
The NHL Department of Player Safety has been busy these playoffs, with this series being at the center of attention already. The league reviewed a play from Game 1 where Panthers forward Sam Bennett landed a forearm/elbow to the head of Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz.
The Maple Leafs have been without Stolarz ever since while the league determined there was no need to add extra discipline against Bennett.
It’s more than likely the league determines there is no need for more punishment against Domi for his hit against Barkov, but it is still a play that will at least get an internal review.
Insiders have already said they don’t believe there is anything suspension-worthy about the hit and Domi won’t face any hearings or fines. It may have been a deliberate hit, but the league is likely to let it slide as tensions continue to boil between the Panthers and Maple Leafs.
