Panthers Need Answer for Maple Leafs' William Nylander
The Toronto Maple Leafs hold a 2-1 series advantage over the Florida Panthers. The Panthers are trying to win their second consecutive game and even the series before it shifts back to Toronto for Game 5.
For the Panthers to claim victory over the Maple Leafs, they have to find a way to minimize the impact of Toronto's star players. No one in the Leafs' lineup has had a greater impact than superstar winger William Nylander.
Nylander is tied for the lead in NHL scoring through the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In nine contests, he has six goals, nine assists, and 15 points on 24 shots on goal. That's a shooting success rate of 25%, the second-highest of all players with at least 15 shots on goal in the postseason.
It's not just puck luck fueling Nylander's dominance. Instead, his sky-high offensive IQ puts him in the best position to create a scoring chance. One way he's dominated the Panthers is by entering the offensive zone. Whether it's slick stick-handling or a well-timed pass, he's easily gained the offensive blue line in all three games of the series.
Nylander has also been the best player on the ice during even-strength play. Against the Panthers, he's recorded three goals and three assists for six points. The best part? Only one of those points, an assist, occurred during the power play. The other five points have all come at 5-on-5.
Nylander has made the Panthers' life difficult through the first three games of the series. He's carried the team to a 2-1 series lead with excellent puck possession and consistent chance creation. The offense from the shots he's generated and helped generate is forcing the Panthers to chase the game, and now the Leafs are two wins away from the Eastern Conference Finals.
