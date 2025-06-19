Huge Bruins, Islanders Trade Taking Shape
The NHL offseason is officially underway, and it might not be long before another huge trade goes down. Reports have circulated that the New York Islanders and Boston Bruins have been in contact regarding a possible Jean-Gabriel Pageau trade, but there are a lot more moving piece.
According to a new report from RG, the Bruins’ first-round pick (seventh overall) at the upcoming 2025 NHL Draft is also in play.
“The seventh overall pick has been discussed too,” a source told RG. “And not just with the Islanders.”
While other teams might be in talks with the Bruins, the Islanders make a ton of sense to snag the seventh pick.
“That’s not a surprise,” the source said. “But considering where some people are saying [James] Hagens has fallen to, the Islanders and Bruins make a lot of sense there.”
Coincidentally, seventh is where Long Island native James Hagens is expected to be taken, and he’s already expressed his desire to play with his hometown team. Hagens said he wants a chance to win the Stanley Cup with the Islanders.
While Hagens would be a great target at seventh overall, the Islanders are entering the 2025 draft with a coveted selection. The Islanders saw the lottery balls bounce their way at the Draft Lottery, and hold the first overall pick.
It’s unlikely the Islanders part ways with their No. 1 pick, but a team like the Bruins are trying to move up a few spots and land in the top five.
“Based on what I’m hearing, their goal is to move up into the top five,” another source told RG. “But if they can’t do that, with the drop-off after the top five, they would like to use the seventh overall pick in a trade package that could get them a player for their lineup now.”
The Bruins would have to ante up a massive offer to land the top pick from the Islanders, but maybe that hometown element will ease the decision-making. As the NHL offseason reaches full swing and as the draft closes in, it would be wise to keep a close eye on the Islanders and Bruins as they line up for a possible blockbuster.
