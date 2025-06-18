Panthers Troll Oilers During Stanley Cup Celebration
The Florida Panthers are Stanley Cup champions for the second straight season, defeating the Edmonton Oilers in back-to-back years to reach the mountain top. The Oilers entered the Stanley Cup Final as one of the hottest teams in the playoffs, but the Panthers got the last laugh.
As back-to-back champions, the Panthers got an opportunity to troll the Oilers during their celebration. A video was posted to social media of the Panthers celebrating in their locker room to Chappell Roan’s hit song “Pink Pony Club.”
The popular song was used as a victory song for the Oilers throughout the playoffs, often being played in the locker room after wins. The Oilers did a lot of winning leading up to the Stanley Cup Final, winning 12 of their previous 14 games played before their rematch with the Panthers.
Already known as a team of rats, the Panthers saw an opportunity in their own locker room after winning the Stanley Cup. The Panthers trolled the Oilers by playing “Pink Pony Club” and singing every word at the top of their lungs.
Panthers stars like Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett are in the center of the locker room, dancing on a table as the Stanley Cup is passed around the team. Drinks are being consumed and more champagne is being popped as the Panthers keep the celebration going strong.
Even the fans left in the arena got in on the fun. Another video surfaced of a concourse of Panthers fans playing, singing along and dancing to “Pink Pony Club” as part of the celebration.
The Panthers went from one of the worst, and lowest-attended teams in the NHL to back-to-back Stanley Cup champions in just a few seasons. They do whatever it takes to win and are more than happy to be trolls on their way to the top.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!