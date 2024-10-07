Hurricane Forces Panthers to Cancel Stanley Cup Ring Ceremony
The Florida Panthers were set to add another chapter to their summer of celebration as reigning Stanley Cup champions with a ring ceremony before puck drop of the 2024-25 season. Due to the threat of Hurricane Milton, the Panthers have canceled their ring ceremony at Amerant Bank Arena.
The cancelation came out of an abundance of caution with Hurricane Milton forcing numerous Florida counties to be placed in a state of emergency, including Boward County.
“As this event would take resources from first responders and service providers, we have made the tough decision to cancel our Champions Ring Ceremony out of an abundance of caution for the safety of all involved,” Panthers president and CEO Matt Caldwell said. “We will instead distribute our championship rings privately.”
The Panthers are set to have their home opener against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, October, 8. As of the Panthers’ recent press release, that game is still on as scheduled.
“Along with state and local authorities, we are closely monitoring the situation,” Caldwell said. “As of now, Opening Night vs. Boston is scheduled to proceed as intended and we will continue preparing our arena and surrounding areas to safely welcome guests for Opening Night.”
Fans who purchased tickets to the Panthers ring ceremony will be receiving full refunds.
When the Panthers open the 2024-25 season, they will cap off their summer with the raising of their Stanley Cup championship banner.
The previous Hurricane Helene forced multiple preseason games to be rescheduled while Milton following up forced the cancelation of a contest between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Nashville Predators.
