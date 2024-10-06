Islanders Make Surprise Move on Waivers
With NHL roster soon to be due, quite a few big names were placed on waivers, including New York Islanders forward Pierre Engvall. This is a surprising move for the Islanders as Engvall has six years remaining on his contract and isn’t far removed from signing a seven-year contract extension.
Ahead of the 2023-24 season, Engvall signed a long-term extension that earns him $3 million annually. If he clears waivers and the Islanders assign him to the American Hockey League, they will still be on the hook for $1.85 million against the salary cap.
Engvall being moved to the minors would still open a ton of cap room for the Islanders, who were over the limit before this maneuver. If Engvall clears, the Islanders will have $200,000 in cap space remaining.
In his first year of the seven-year deal, Engvall played in 74 games and scored 10 goals and 18 assists for 28 total points.
In 318 career games at the NHL level, Engvall has 57 goals and 63 assists for 120 total points.
Engvall was a seventh-round draft pick (188th overall) of the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2014. He went on to play 226 games with the Maple Leafs over parts of four seasons.
The Islanders placed seven other players on waivers including Hudson Fasching and Liam Foudy.
